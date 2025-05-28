Oilers Fans Chant 'We Want the Cup' in Final Moments of Game 4 Win vs. Stars
The Edmonton Oilers are one win away from returning to the Stanley Cup Final for the second consecutive season. It seems as if their fans are more than ready to return to hockey's biggest stage, too.
During the waning moments of the Oilers' 4–1 win in Game 4 against the Dallas Stars, which improved the team's lead in the Western Conference finals to 3–1, fans at Rogers Place began loudly chanting "We want the Cup!"
The crowd was buzzing throughout Tuesday night's game, and as Edmonton wrapped up their third victory of the series, the crowd voiced their gratitude while urging the team on to secure one more win.
Of course, it's been quite a while since the Oilers, or any team in Canada, has lifted Lord Stanley's Cup. For Edmonton, the team hasn't won a championship since 1990. The last time a team from Canada won the Cup was in 1993, when the Montreal Canadiens achieved the feat. Since then, the Stanley Cup trophy has been owned by teams in the U.S.
The series will shift back to Dallas for Game 5 on Thursday at the American Airlines Center. If the Oilers can't close it out then, they'll return home for Game 6, which is scheduled for Saturday, May 31.