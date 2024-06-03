Oilers Fans’ Stanley Cup Chants Were Overheard From Stars Coach's Press Conference
It's been more than 30 years since Lord Stanley's Cup last resided in Canada, and 34 years since the Edmonton Oilers were last NHL champions.
It's safe to say Oilers fans are ready for a reunion with the legendary trophy.
After Edmonton clinched a Stanley Cup Finals berth on Sunday night with a 2–1 win over the Dallas Stars in Game 6, Rogers Place was a madhouse. Fans were roaring their appreciation over the team's playoff run, as they sit just four games away from their first Stanley Cup victory since 1990.
During Stars coach Peter DeBoer's postgame press conference, the echoing cheers of Oilers fans could be overheard as they beckoned the Cup back to Edmonton.
"We want the Cup!" chanted the eager fan base after Sunday's win.
While DeBoer spoke about his pride for his Dallas squad and the pain of defeat, that agony was likely amplified as the raucous crowd grew louder from outside.
It'll be particularly painful knowing that the Oilers had the worst shot differential (-25) ever by a team in a game to clinch a berth to the Stanley Cup Finals. Edmonton had 10 shots on goal compared to the Stars' 35, but that deficit wasn't reflected on the scoreboard.
For the Oilers to grant the wish of their fan base, they'll need to get past the Florida Panthers, who are seeking their first ever championship in this year's Stanley Cup, which gets underway on Saturday, June 8.