Oilers Get Troubling Injury Update on Key Forward for Game 3 vs. Panthers
The Edmonton Oilers will head to Sunrise, Fla. for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers on Monday night, but they may be without one of their most experienced attacking options for the game.
Kris Knoblauch told reporters Sunday that Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is considered a game-time decision for Monday's Game 3. Nugent-Hopkins was not on the ice for the Oilers' practice on Sunday, an indication he's dealing with an injury, and while Knoblauch didn't go into depth about the issue, he did say that the center's status for Game 3 remains uncertain.
Nugent-Hopkins has been a key piece for Edmonton in the postseason. In 18 games, he's registered 18 points including five goals. He was held off the score sheet in each of the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final, both of which needed overtime to reach a conclusion, and now there's a real chance the team will have to get the job done without him on the road on Monday night.
Nugent-Hopkins, 32, is the longest tenured player on the roster. He's been with the team since 2011, when he was selected with the No. 1 pick in the '11 draft. During the regular season, he racked up 49 points in 78 games, including 20 goals.
If he's unable to play, that would mark another big loss for Edmonton, which is already without Zach Hyman who suffered a season-ending injury during the Western conference finals against the Dallas Stars.