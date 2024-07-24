Oilers Hire GM Stan Bowman After Reinstatement From Blackhawks Scandal Suspension
After a lengthy suspension, former Chicago Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman is back in the NHL.
The Edmonton Oilers are hiring Bowman as their general manager and executive vice president of hockey operations, they announced Wednesday morning. Bowman, 51, has not worked since resigning on Oct. 26, 2021 amid a scandal surrounding the Blackhawks' handling of former center Kyle Beach's sexual assault allegation toward former video coach Brad Aldrich.
"I am excited and pleased to be welcoming Stan to the Edmonton Oilers," Oilers CEO of hockey operations Jeff Jackson said in a statement. "I believe his vast experience and proven success in this role, together with the important work he has done in his time away from the game, fits our goal of being best in class when it comes to all facets of our organization."
An independent inquiry commissioned to investigate Beach's accusation found that Bowman's inaction aided further acts of sexual abuse by Aldrich. League commissioner Gary Bettman declared Bowman eligible to work in the NHL again on July 1.
During Bowman's tenure as Chicago's general manager, the team won Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015.