Oilers Knock Out Stars to Set Up Rare Stanley Cup Rematch

Edmonton and Florida will square off for the second straight year.

Patrick Andres

Connor McDavid reacts after scoring against the Stars.
Connor McDavid reacts after scoring against the Stars. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The 2024 Stanley Cup Final was a classic, as the Florida Panthers warded off a near-historic comeback from the Edmonton Oilers to win their first title in seven games.

If you liked that series, the 2025 Stanley Cup Final is the series for you. The Oilers downed the Dallas Stars 6–3 on Thursday to win the Western Conference title, setting up the first rematch in the Stanley Cup finals since 2009.

That year, the Pittsburgh Penguins topped the Detroit Red Wings after losing the year before.

Leading Edmonton to its second straight Clarence Campbell Bowl were center Leon Draisaitl, center Connor McDavid, and defenseman Jake Walman, all of whom contributed two points.

The Oilers will now seek their sixth Stanley Cup and first since 1990. In 1984, having lost to the New York Islanders in 1983, they won a rematch for their first trophy.

Hockey fans can only hope '25's sequel is as good as '24's original.

