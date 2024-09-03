Oilers Sign Star Leon Draisaitl to Historic Extension After Making Stanley Cup Final
On the heels of another superb season, Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl has committed to his squad for the long haul.
Draisaitl has signed an eight-year, $112 million contract extension with the Oilers, Edmonton announced Tuesday morning.
"This is an historic day for the Edmonton Oilers," Oilers general manager Stan Bowman said in a team release. "Leon's commitment to our team, our city and Oilers fans everywhere cannot be overstated."
Draisaitl's new deal is the largest in terms of average annual value since the NHL instituted a salary cap for the 2006 season, and the second-largest ever behind Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin's $124 million contract
Since Edmonton took him third in the 2014 draft, the Cologne native has exceeded expectations.
Draisaitl has crossed the 100-point barrier five times, scoring 850 points in 719 career games. He won the Hart Trophy as the NHL's MVP in 2020, and finished in the top 10 each of the next three years.
In 2024, Draisaitl's Oilers advanced to the Stanley Cup final—only to lose in seven games to the Florida Panthers.