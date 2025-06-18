Oilers Lock Down Veteran Forward With Eight-Year Contract Extension
The Edmonton Oilers are looking ahead after their second straight defeat in the Stanley Cup Final, and they were quick to get a bit of offseason business done.
According to Andy Strickland of FanDuel Sports Network, the Oilers have agreed to an eight-year contract extension with veteran center Trent Frederic. The deal will run through the 2032-33 season and he'll earn $4 million per season and $32 million throughout the course of the deal.
Edmonton acquired Frederic at the trade deadline in a deal with the Boston Bruins. The eight-year contract is a significant commitment to a player who didn't spend too much time on the ice during the postseason. In 22 playoff games, Frederic had four points and averaged just 11:24 on the ice.
The deal certainly seems like a hefty one at present, but with the salary cap due to rise in the coming years, it may end up looking like a bargain by the time the contract reaches its end.
Frederic will enter his eighth NHL season in 2025-26. He's played in 338 games and has 109 points in his career.