Oilers Make Pair of Lineup Changes for Stanley Cup Final Game 4 vs. Panthers
The Edmonton Oilers are looking to avoid going down 3-1 in the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, so they're making some changes to the lineup for Game 4 on Thursday night.
Veterans Troy Stetcher and Jeff Skinner are set to make their first appearances in the Stanley Cup Final, having been healthy scratches for the first three games of the series. Following the 6–1 defeat in Game 3, Kris Knoblauch is shaking things up, bringing the pair into the fold for Game 4 to replace defenseman John Klingberg and winger Viktor Arvidsson.
Stetcher, 31, played 66 games for the Oilers this season and registered seven points. He'll help out on the defensive end as the team looks to do a better job of protecting the net. As for Skinner, the 33-year-old winger had 29 points in 72 games during his first season in Buffalo. He's been used sparingly during Edmonton's postseason run, with two points in as many games.
Knoblauch had addressed the possibility of making a change in the net amid the struggles of Stuart Skinner, but he elected to keep Skinner in for Game 4, rather than start Calvin Pickard.
Puck drop for Game 4 is slated for 8 p.m. ET from Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla.