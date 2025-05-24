Oilers Player’s Dirty Move Had Stars Coach Fuming After Game 2 Loss
The Edmonton Oilers evened up their series with the Dallas Stars on Friday and one ugly moment from the game could have a big impact on the rest of the series going forward. It also left Stars coach Pete DeBoer fuming in his postgame press conference.
In case you missed it, Edmonton's Darnell Nurse got called for a slashing penalty in the third period that left Dallas' Roope Hintz in a heap on the ice before being helped off by teammates. Hintz, who has five goals in the postseason, didn't return after taking the shot to his foot and his status going forward is not yet known.
The officials reviewed the play and only gave Nurse a minor penalty when it looked like a major penalty and a game misconduct could have been given.
DeBoer wondered after the game if things would have been different if that happened to Oilers star Connor McDavid.
"Does anyone in this room think if Connor McDavid gets carried off the ice like that, that it’s not a five-minute major?" DeBoer said.
Stars forward Mason Marchment seemed to offer a warning after the game, saying: "A lot of that stuff, you just keep in the back of your mind, and if the opportunity presents itself, then you take your chance. We’ve got a long series here."
Game 3 is Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.