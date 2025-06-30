Oilers Sign Evan Bouchard to Lucrative Four-Year Contract Extension
The Edmonton Oilers and Evan Bouchard came to an agreement on a massive four-year contract extension that will keep the standout defenseman with the organization through the 2028–29 season.
According to Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects, the Oilers and Bouchard agreed to a four-year, $42 million contract, which carries an average annual value of $10.5 million.
The $10.5 million AAV ranks fourth among active defensemen, behind only Pittsburgh Penguins' Erik Karlsson ($11.5 million), Drew Doughty of the Los Angeles Kings ($11 million) and Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres ($11 million).
Bouchard was set to hit restricted free agency after his previous contract reached its expiration. He made $3.8 million in 2024–25, so the 25-year-old is getting a sizable raise in his new contract, and will once again be eligible for another big-money contract before he's 30.
Last season, Bouchard had 67 points including 14 goals. He had 82 points in 81 games the previous season as he's cemented himself as one of the best two-way defensemen in the league.
After extending Bouchard's deal, Edmonton will have minimal cap space to make any big splashes in free agency, barring a trade to free up some money. As it stands, they'll have $550,000 in cap room after Bouchard's contract becomes official.