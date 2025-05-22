Oilers-Stars Game 1 Ends With Massive Brawl After Final Whistle
The Dallas Stars took on the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Wednesday night. Things were tight through the first two periods before the Stars exploded for five goals in the third period to take a 1-0 series lead with a 6-3 win. Tyler Seguin led the way for Dallas with two goals and one assist, while Miro Heiskanen lit up Edmonton with two goals of his own in the third period alone.
In the process, tempers got so hot there was a massive brawl after the game.
As time wound down at the end of the third period the two sides got tangled up at center ice. As the horn echoed throughout the arena a shoving match quickly turned into a full-on fight involving every player on the ice except the goalies. It was quite a scene.
Six players were ultimately called for roughing, three on each side: Lian Bichsel, Ilya Lyubushkin, and Oskar Bäck for Dallas, and Corey Perry, Vasily Podkolzin, and Troy Stecher for Edmonton.
What a way to kick off this playoff series. You can bet the hard feelings will not subside, either. The Stars and Oilers are just getting started.
Game 2 is scheduled for Friday night. Fireworks surely await.