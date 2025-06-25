SI

Oilers Trade Evander Kane to Vancouver Canucks

A major move in the NHL.

Evander Kante reacts to a goal during the Stanley Cup Final. / Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
The Edmonton Oilers have traded wing Evander Kane to the Vancouver Canucks. Kane signed a four-year contract extension with the Oilers following the 2021-2022 NHL season and is entering the final year of that deal. The Oilers will get back a fourth round pick in the trade.

Kane broke the news of the trade in a lengthy post on X where he thanked the organization, his teammates and the "incredible community" in Edmonton. Kane first joined the Oilers in January 2022.

Kane, the No. 4 pick in the 2009 NHL draft by the Atlanta Thrashers, has played for four franchises and scored 326 goals and tallied 291 assists in his 15 year-career. Kane led Edmonton in goals in the postseason in his first season with the team and has been a part of a team that went to three conference finals in four seasons and made the last two Stanley Cup Finals.

The Canucks did not make the playoffs last season.

