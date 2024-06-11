Oilers' Warren Foegele Receives Game Misconduct After Dirty Hit vs. Panthers
The Edmonton Oilers will be without one of their key forwards for the remainder of Monday's Game 2 against the Florida Panthers after a bad attempt at a hit from Warren Foegele resulted in a worrisome injury to Eetu Luostarinen.
Foegele attempted to land a hit onto Luostarinen in the open ice, but misfired and ended up sticking his leg out in a desparate attempt to clip the Panthers' forward. In doing so, their legs made direct contact, and Luostarinen remained on the ground in pain after the collision before being helped off the ice. He was unable to put any weight on his leg as he was skated to the locker room.
Officials gathered and reviewed the play before determining that Foegele would be hit with a five-minute major penalty for kneeing, as well as a game misconduct which put an early end to his evening.
With Foegele ejected, Dylan Holloway served the five-minute penalty in his stead.
The absence of Foegele will be a significant loss for Edmonton as they look to even up the series in Game 2. The left winger provided 41 points across 82 games this season, scoring a career-high 20 goals. He has three points including one goal during the postseason.
Luostarinen was able to return late into the first period.