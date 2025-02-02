Ottawa Senators Fans Boo 'Star-Spangled Banner' Before Game vs. Minnesota Wild
When feelings are good between the United States and Canada, the traditional playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "O Canada" back-to-back before games between the two countries' sports teams can generate goodwill between the nations.
It does not appear this is one of those times.
On Saturday, CTV in Canada captured footage of Ottawa Senators fans booing the American national anthem before their team's home game against the Minnesota Wild—before switching to raucous applause for "O Canada."
The booing comes on the heels of Saturday's announcement from U.S. President Donald Trump that the United States would levy 25% and 10% tariffs on Canadian goods and energy, respectively—which Canada quickly moved to match.
China and Mexico were also hit with substantial tariffs, which will formally take effect Tuesday.
For all the trade-related saber-rattling roiling North America, only one country practiced protectionism on the ice Saturday: Canada's Senators demolished the United States's Wild 6–0.