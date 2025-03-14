Ottawa’s Linus Ullmark’s Incredible Diving Stop May Be the Save of the NHL Season
The Ottawa Senators hosted the Boston Bruins at the Canadian Tire Center on Thursday night. The home crowd saw a 6–3 Senators win and one of the best saves of the NHL season.
Linus Ullmark was in goal for the Senators, making his 33rd start of the season. Up 5–3 late in the second period Ullmark found himself on the wrong side of the goal as Boston's Mason Lohrei took a shot at what must have looked like an empty net.
That's when Ullmark dove across goal crease to make a glove save which may be the save of the year.
Yes, it was a beauty. He was basically parallel to the ice, which is pretty impressive when you consider how heavy those pads are.
Ullmark entered the night 31st in shots against and ninth in the NHL in save percentage. With a glove like that it's shocking to think that he's ever surrendered a goal.