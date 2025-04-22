Panthers Activate Matthew Tkachuk From IR Ahead of Playoff Series vs. Lightning
The last of the 2025 NHL first-round playoff series is set to get underway Tuesday night, as the Florida Panthers will make the short trip to Tampa for to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Panthers received a major, though not unexpected, boost ahead of Tuesday night's series opener, as star forward Matthew Tkachuk has been activated from Injured Reserve, per a team announcement.
Tkachuk had been sidelined since the break for the 4-Nations Face Off, where he represented Team USA. He last played in a game for Florida on Feb. 8 against the Ottawa Senators, but missed the final 25 contests of the season while dealing with a reported groin injury.
The 27-year-old was enjoying a strong season for the Panthers, recording 57 points including 22 goals in 52 games. He'll hope to pick up right where he left off when he returns to the ice Tuesday night.
Florida is looking to defend its title as Stanley Cup champions, and having Tkachuk back in the mix will be crucial towards achieving that goal. His return will also mark the first time he skates alongside some of the team's trade deadline acquisitions, including Brad Marchand and Seth Jones, among others.
Puck drop for Tuesday's game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET from the Amalie Arena, home of the Lightning, in Tampa.