Panthers Appeared to Get Away With High Stick Moments Before Florida's Third Goal
The Florida Panthers jumped out to an early 3–0 lead against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, having completely overwhelmed Connor McDavid and Co. through the first period of the game.
Their third goal came on the power play, though it was noted on the broadcast that the Panthers may have gotten away with a missed call from officials moments before the goal.
Carter Verhaeghe won the puck battle on the boards against Troy Stetcher, enabling him to get a clean pass to Anton Lundell who scored the third goal. But after hitting Stetcher, Verhaeghe could be seen clipping the Oilers defenseman in the head with his stick. Officials didn't seem to notice, but it was a pretty clear penalty from Verhaeghe.
There wasn't anything wrong with the initial contact from Verhaeghe onto Stetcher, but after he makes the hit, his stick flails and catches the defenseman right atop the helmet.
With Edmonton already struggling to stay out of the penalty box, it certainly doesn't help their cause to have the referees missing potential penalties in their favor.