Panthers Coach Paul Maurice Had Perfect Line About the Stanley Cup After Win
The Florida Panthers won their first Stanley Cup in franchise history on Monday night, beating the Edmonton Oilers, 2-1, in a thrilling Game 7 at home. Florida had led the series 3-0 before losing three straight to the Oilers but all of that is forgotten now since they are the owners of the coolest trophy in sports.
Speaking of that trophy, Panthers head coach Paul Maurice had a great moment with it when one of his players interrupted his postgame interview to hand his coach the Stanley Cup. Maurice has coached in the NHL for 26 years and had never won a championship until Monday night. Needless to say, he was very happy to lift the legendary trophy high into the air.
This was a pretty great moment for the 57-year-old coach: "Hang on for a sec. We got a visitor," he said to ESPN's Emily Kaplan before getting his hands on the Cup.
Feels like the party in South Florida is going to go on for a bit, as it should.