Panthers' Evan Rodrigues Called for Embellishment on Hit That Sent Him to Locker Room

Officiating continues to dominate the headlines in this second-round series.

Patrick Andres

Evan Rodrigues looks on before a game against the Canadiens.
Evan Rodrigues looks on before a game against the Canadiens. / David Kirouac-Imagn Images
One would think, in a series between the defending Stanley Cup champions and one of the NHL's flagship franchises, the officials would make an effort to blend in.

That has not been the case through two games of the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs' second-round series. First, in Game 1, the referees came under scrutiny when Panthers center Sam Bennett hit Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz in the head.

Then, in a highly physical Game 2, Florida center Evan Rodrigues was called for embellishment on a hit from Toronto center Scott Laughton that sent Rodrigues to the locker room.

The call earned criticism from ESPN's American commentary team and hampered the Panthers, who entered the third period trailing 3–2.

Florida lost Game 1 5–4 in Ontario, with Rodrigues taking one shot in his team's narrow defeat. The 10th-year Toronto native scored 15 goals and 17 assists for the Panthers this season.

Published
Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

