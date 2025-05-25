Panthers Fan Had Hilarious Reaction to Team's Massive Lead in Game 3 vs. Hurricanes
The Florida Panthers ran away with Game 3 of their Eastern Conference finals playoff series vs. the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night, though their dominance didn't really begin until the third period.
The tally was tied 1-1 heading into the last third of the game, when the Panthers scored about 1.5 minutes in ... and just didn't stop. The defending Stanley Cup champs added five points in that window alone, bringing the final to 6-2.
Of course, Panthers fans were going absolutely crazy during that hot streak—and cameras caught one particularly passionate reaction when the score hit 5-1.
When Aleksander Barkov recorded his second goal of the night, extending Florida's lead by four, one diehard took it upon himself to flash five fingers, stick his tongue out, and scream emphatically at the camera. Now that's some passion.
Watch that below:
Outside of Barkov, three other Panthers notched goals in the team's win—Niko Mikkola (2), Jesper Boqvist (1), and Brad Marchand (1).
Florida now leads the series 3-0. The Canes will get their last chance to right the ship in Game 4, scheduled for Monday at 8 p.m. ET.