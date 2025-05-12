Panthers-Leafs Game Ends With Scrum, Matthew Tkachuk Issues Warning to Toronto Bench
The Florida Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2–0 on Sunday night to tie their series a two games a piece. Things got especially chippy as the final horn sounded after Max Domi hit Aleksander Barkov from behind to send him headfirst into the boards as the game ended.
From there a skirmish broke out with lots of gloves and sticks being put in people's faces and the referees had to work to separate the players and send them to their dressing rooms.
While the scene unfolded on the ice Florida's Matthew Tkachuk was shown directing some comments towards the Leafs' bench and could be overheard saying, "I'm going after you." He also winked, made a gesture with his elbow and reached his stick out to the Leafs bench to point.
Game 5 is Wednesday night in Toronto. There should be plenty of drama without even taking into account the fact that it's a tied Stanley Cup playoff series.