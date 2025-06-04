Panthers Make Lineup Change for Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final Rematch vs. Oilers
The Florida Panthers are making a change to their lineup ahead of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.
Head coach Paul Maurice announced that left winger A.J. Greer would not be on the ice during the series opener at the Rogers Centre. In his stead, Jesper Boqvist will draw into the lineup, making his 12th appearance of the postseason.
Greer is dealing with an unspecified lower-body injury, and it's significant enough that it'll prevent him from suiting up for Game 1. The 28-year-old has appeared in 12 of Florida's 17 games during their run to the Stanley Cup Final. He's registered three points, including a pair of goals. Greer was initially expected to be a game-time decision for the Panthers, but after he missed morning skate, Maurice ruled him out for the contest.
As for Boqvist, he's been plenty productive despite not having a consistent spot in the lineup. Boqvist has five points in 11 playoff games, including a three-point outburst in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Puck drop for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final rematch is slated for 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday.