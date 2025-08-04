Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk Announced As Cover Athlete for ‘NHL 26’ Video Game
Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk has had an outsized impact on the hockey world in 2025, and he is being rewarded accordingly.
Tkachuk will grace the cover of the video game NHL 26, the NHL announced Monday morning. The 27-year-old will be pictured on the cover holding the Stanley Cup aloft, which his Panthers won in six games over the Edmonton Oilers on June 17.
He's the first Florida player on the cover of the franchise since NHL 97, which featured goalie John Vanbiesbrouck.
Tkachuk's eventful year began in February, when he served as an alternate captain of the United States team during the ballyhooed 4 Nations Face-Off. He sustained a lower-body injury during the tournament that wound up keeping him out for months.
However, he returned in time for the playoffs, leading the league with five power-play goals as he helped his team to a championship.
The Panthers are scheduled to open their season on Oct. 7 against the Chicago Blackhawks, by which time NHL 26 will in all likelihood be in stores.