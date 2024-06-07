Panthers' Paul Maurice Humorously Describes How He Made Team Worse
Florida Panthers fans are unlikely to argue with the results of coach Paul Maurice's first two seasons with the team— which have both ended in Eastern Conference titles.
However, strictly viewed from a regular season standpoint, it is true that the Panthers were better in 2022 than in either of the following two seasons. In fact, Florida's 58-18-6 record in '22 is its best ever by point percentage.
On Friday, Maurice self-deprecatingly acknowledged this ahead of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup finals Saturday between the Panthers and Edmonton Oilers.
"I showed up here and they had 122 points," Maurice said. "I managed to get them down to 92 in one year. Brilliance."
Florida hired Maurice in June '22 to replace Andrew Brunette, who had taken over from Joel Quenneville after his resignation.
This will mark Maurice's third appearance in the Stanley Cup finals; he led the Carolina Hurricanes to the Eastern Conference title in 2002.