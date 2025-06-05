Panthers' Paul Maurice Had Resilient Message for Tomas Nosek After Overtime Penalty
Despite taking a 3-1 lead at one point in the second period, the Florida Panthers lost Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final to the Edmonton Oilers, 4-3, on an overtime goal from star center Leon Draisaitl on Thursday night. The overtime defeat was already a tough pill to swallow but even more so because of a critical error made by fourth-line center Tomas Nosek, who was assessed a delay of game penalty after hitting the puck over the glass while attempting to clear it from the defensive zone with 1:42 left in the overtime period.
Moments later on the ensuing power play, Draisaitl scored the game-winning goal on an assist from Oilers captain Connor McDavid. After the game, Panthers coach Paul Maurice defended Nosek, and had a resilient message for the 10-year NHL veteran.
"You just remind him after the game of being down 0-2 to Toronto {Maple Leafs] when that line came in and changed everything for us," Maurice said. "And how we're not here without Tomas. It's a tough break. So we'll just make sure he doesn't eat alone tonight. He's got lots of people sitting at his table and reminding him how good he's been to us."
Entering Game 1, the Panthers' 87.1% penalty kill percentage was the best mark in this year's postseason, and Nosek was a big part of that. Trailing 0-2 in the second round series against Toronto, Maurice called Nosek's name and he, as well as the rest of the Panthers' fourth line, changed the tide for Florida in a 5-4 overtime win that ultimately spurred a series victory.
"It's going to be tough," Maurice continued. "He's going to eat that one for a day but from his penalty kill to, again, that line really changed the flow of that Toronto series. We'll remind him of that a whole bunch of times before the puck drops."
Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final is on Friday at 8:00 p.m. ET.