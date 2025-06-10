Panthers Player Laughed Off Corey Perry's Attempt to Drop Gloves at End of Game 3
The Florida Panthers were successful in getting under the skin of the Edmonton Oilers during Monday's Game 3, and the home team cruised to a 6–1 victory.
As the final seconds ticked off the clock from the tense game, Oilers veteran forward Corey Perry attempted to stir up some extra curriculars with the Panthers. Perry went after Florida defenseman Niko Mikkola, catching him with a brutal slash in the back of the leg and cross check to the midsection.
Perry then dropped his gloves as if to initiate a fight, only to have his challenge ruthlessly rebuked by Mikkola, who instead of reciprocating, proceeded to start laughing in Perry's face while pointing at him and skating away.
While Perry was red hot and seeking vengeance after a physical and frustrating game, the Panthers defenseman was having no part of that. He was merely enjoying seeing Perry get worked up while soaking in the feeling of a lopsided victory in front of the home crowd.
Edmonton racked up the third most penalty minutes in a Stanley Cup Final game in history with 85, as the path to the penalty box was a frequently skated one throughout the evening.
The Oilers will have until Thursday to cool off as they look to bounce back in Game 4 following Monday's loss.