Panthers Uphold Prince of Wales Trophy Superstition After Eastern Conference Title
In the NHL, as in other sports, trophies are awarded for conference titles—much in the way that hardware is given to the AFC and NFC champions, American League and National League champions, and so on.
However, only hockey's conference trophies have elaborate lore surrounding what you can do and not do with them.
Superstition generally holds that you should touch neither the Eastern Conference's Prince of Wales Trophy nor Western Conference's Clarence Campbell Bowl, instead saving your adulation for the Stanley Cup. However, the Florida Panthers bucked that tradition in 2023, embracing the Prince of Wales Trophy after their Eastern Conference title.
With a loss in the 2023 Stanley Cup finals to the Vegas Golden Knights fresh in mind, Florida made no such mistake after its 2–1 clinching win over the New York Rangers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday.
A video posted by the NHL showed the Panthers handling the trophy after beating the Carolina Hurricanes in '23—and then avoiding it like the plague in 2024.
Whether this hands-off approach will benefit Florida going forward remains to be seen.