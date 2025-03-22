SI

Pat Maroon, Three-Time Stanley Cup Champion, Indicates He'll Retire After Season

The end is near for the veteran left wing.

Pat Maroon warms up before a Blackhawks game.
Chicago Blackhawks left wing Patrick Maroon has had quite the NHL journey, rising from a sixth-round pick for the Philadelphia Flyers to become a three-time Stanley Cup champion with the St. Louis Blues and Tampa Bay Lightning.

However, at the age of 36, the St. Louis native appears to be ready to hang up his skates. Before the Blackhawks' game against his hometown Blues on Saturday, Maroon indicated to CHSN that he would retire after the season.

"Sometimes you gotta give up everything you know, everything you've dreamed of your whole life," an emotional Maroon said. "I just know it's time for me and it's time for my family to go start a new chapter in our lives."

Maroon spent his 14-year career with eight teams. In his 30s, he won a Stanley Cup with his hometown team in 2019—and added two more with the Lightning in 2020 and 2021.

"I'm just gonna finish this year—every game's gonna be my last game," Maroon said. "This is all I know... it's tough. It's hard to go through things like this, you can't really process it, but I think it's best for me and my family to go and start a new chapter."

