Penguins Fan Hospitalized After Falling From Upper Concourse During Game vs. Blues
A Penguins fan was taken to the hospital after falling from the upper concourse into the lower bowl at PPG Paints Arena during Monday's game against the Blues.
The incident occurred during the first period after Pittsburgh's Anthony Mantha scored the team's second goal of the game. The fan reportedly landed in Section 101 and was unconscious while being attended to by local EMS.
The Penguins released a statement about the incident:
"The Pittsburgh Penguins can confirm that an adult male fell from the upper concourse to the lower bowl at PPG Paints Arena earlier this evening. The individual was immediately attended to by Pittsburgh EMS as well as PPG Paints Arena personnel and has since been transported to a local hospital. Although there is no further information at this time, the Penguins and OVG Management Group are closely monitoring the situation. Our concerns remain with the individual and his family at this time," read the team's statement.
The adult male who fell from the upper concourse reportedly struck another individual in the suite level on his way down to the 100 level. The individual who was struck by the falling man declined to be taken to a hospital after being evaluated by medical personnel, according to The Athletic.
After the game, during which Sidney Crosby recorded his 1,700th career point, the Penguins captain addressed the incident and sent his well wishes to the fan.
“We just heard someone fell tonight. Doesn’t feel right to be talking about points. My thoughts and prayers to that person,” said Crosby, via Josh Yohe of The Athletic.
It's the second incident of an individual falling at a professional sporting event in Pittsburgh in just the last two days. On Saturday night, before the Steelers hosted the Packers on Sunday in Week 8 of the NFL's regular season, a worker fell 50 feet from the scoreboard at Acrisure Stadium onto a catwalk in the middle levels. He was escorted to the hospital and remains in critical condition.