Worker Falls Off Scoreboard at Steelers' Acrisure Stadium
PITTSBURGH -- Emergency responders arrived at Acrisure Stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers, after a worker fell off of the scoreboard late Saturday night. The incident happened around 10 p.m. ET, according to WTAE.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials, a worker fell approximately 50 feet from the main scoreboard to the main level catwalk area. When crews arrived, they were able to get to the man, stabilize him and lower him to an ambulance using a rope system and loading him into a stokes basket.
The man suffered serious injuries to his lower extremities and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He has not been identified.
The Steelers have not yet released a statement about the situation. As of now, it's unknown what type of work the man was doing on the scoreboard or what exactly led to the incident occuring.
The Pitt Panthers played at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday against the North Carolina State Wolfpack. The Steelers are set to take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, which typically leads to a quick turnaround for workers at the stadium.
It's normal for workers to jump right into changing the stadium around after a game, and not abnormal for them to be working late into the night to make sure everything is finished.
According to KDKA's Rickey Sayer, there were a large number of NBC and Sunday Night Football crew members there when the incident occurred, althought it's unknown if the man was part of the crews for either, or if he was part of the normal team that works on the stadium.
In 2022, a man attending a Steelers game died when he fell from the escalator inside the stadium. This isn't the only incident to happen at Pittsburgh stadiums this year, either, as a Pirates fan fell from the Roberto Clemente Wall during a game this season, suffering serious injuries.
That fan did survive and eventually threw out the first pitch as a game later in the season.
The Steelers and Packers game is set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET at Acrisure Stadium. It's the third game for the black and gold at the stadium this season, with controversy surrounding the last one due to poor field conditions.
This remains a developing story. As more information becomes available on the man's condition and details surrounding the accident, Steelers On SI will continue to provide updates.
