Perfectly Timed Photo From Hurricanes-Lightning Game Left NHL Fans Mesmerized
Capturing photos at an NHL game can be a difficult and sometimes unforgiving task. With the pace at which players are skating and pucks are flying around the ice, the perfect moment can pass by in the blink of an eye.
Every now and then, however, a photographer ends up with an incredibly captivating and perfectly timed image. That was the case for Getty’s Josh Lavallee, who was in attendance and behind the camera for Tuesday's tilt between the Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning.
Lavallee managed to capture the exact moment a puck was lifted into the air along the plexiglass, with Lightning superstar Nikita Kucherov hot in pursuit. The puck was reflecting the image of a Hurricanes jersey worn by a fan seated in the front row.
Have a look at the work of art:
Truly a masterpiece of NHL photography.
Fans on social media were mesmerized by the shot, and they shared their reactions online, with many suggesting it belonged on the loading screen of EA's NHL video games.