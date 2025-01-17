Police Recover Penguins Star Evgeni Malkin's Three Stolen Stanley Cup Rings
The home of Pittsburgh Penguins star forward Evgeni Malkin was burglarized over the weekend, the team announced on Tuesday. Among the items missing from his home included his three Stanley Cup rings that he won with the franchise in 2009, 2016 and 2017.
On Thursday, the Allegheny County Police Department issued a statement in which it provided an update on the situation. In the statement, police revealed that the missing Stanley Cup rings had been recovered inside Malkin's home.
"County Police have learned Evgeni Malkin’s Stanley Cup Championship rings have been located inside his residence. This remains an active investigation, and we continue to ask anyone with information to contact the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS," wrote the Allegheny County PD.
Malkin issued a statement on Thursday, too.
"I would like to express my gratitude to the Allegheny County Police, the Sewickley Heights Police and the entire Penguins organization. The outpouring of support and concern from my teammates and fans over the past few days means so much to my family and I," he said.
On the day of the burglary, the Penguins were playing a home game against the Ottawa Senators. The back door of Malkin's home in Sewickley Heights was reportedly kicked in, after which the Stanley Cup rings were reported missing. Fortunately, they've seemingly been located within the residence.
Malkin has featured in 42 games for Pittsburgh this season, registering 33 points including eight goals.