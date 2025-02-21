PWHL Player Pulls Off Gordie Howe Hat Trick Thanks to First Fight in League History
While most of the attention of the hockey world was on the 4 Nation Face-Off final between the United States and Canada on Thursday night, the Professional Women's Hockey League saw some history of their own in a game between the Boston Fleet and Ottawa Charge.
During the third period of Boston 3–2 overtime victory, the first fight in PWHL history took place between Boston's Jill Saulnier and Ottawa's Tereza Vanisova.
Saulnier hit Vanisova in the corner, causing her to lose her stick. As she got up Saulnier continued to push her from behind until Vanisova grabbed Saulnier's stick and threw it on the ice. Then the two opponents just starting throwing punches.
Saulnier and Vanisova were eventually pulled apart and sent to the penalty box. The official call on the ice was roughing, but everyone know what they had seen.
Whene Saulnier was joined in the box by teammate Jessica DiGirolamo a few minutes later she appeared to explain exactly what happened in great detail.
As for Vanisolva, she was named the second star of the night after she scored the goal that forced overtime in the final seconds of regulation and also assisted on the Charge's other goal in the third period.
So not only did Vanisova participate in the first fight in PWHL history, she also pulled off the first Gordie Howe hat trick in PWHL history.