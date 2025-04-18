Rangers Announcer Sam Rosen Makes Final Call After 40 Years With Team
The New York Rangers delivered a convincing performance during the final game in the career of longtime play-by-play announcer Sam Rosen, defeating the Tampa Bay Lighting 4–0 in the season finale.
Rosen is set to retire after 40 years announcing Rangers games on MSG. He delivered a heartwarming final call of Thursday's shutout victory, giving many thanks in what was his last address for the network.
"Final game of this glorious broadcasting career. It's a shoutout for Igor Shesterkin and the New York Rangers. ... A great way to go out," said Rosen.
Prior to puck drop, the Rangers celebrated Rosen's career with custom jerseys and patches, which had his famous "It's a power play goal" call written on them. The jerseys all featured the No. 40, in honor of Rosen's four-decade tenure as the play-by-play announcer.
Rosen bid farewell and said his thanks to the network in his final moment on the air. The New York Post reports that Kenny Albert is expected to take over as the next voice of the Rangers once Rosen retires.