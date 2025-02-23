Rangers Concede Devastating Own Goal After Puck Deflects Off Defenseman's Butt
The New York Rangers will be wanting this one back.
The Rangers surrendered a rather embarrassing own goal on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Penguins after a shot from Ryan Shea got past Igor Shesterkin thanks to some unexpected assistance from defenseman K'Andre Miller.
Shea took a shot from near the blue line that careened off the backside of Miller and bounced in between Shesterkin's legs and into the net.
Miller was attempting to get in front of the shot and block it, but it seems he miscalculated a little bit, resulting in the puck deflecting off his butt and into his own goal.
The shot appeared to be off-target initially, seemingly destined to miss wide of the net. Miller's intervention changed its trajectory and enabled the puck to get past Shesterkin.
The unlikely goal gave the Penguins a 3–2 lead, but fortunately for New York, they were able to respond with a pair of goals to re-take the lead, 4–3.