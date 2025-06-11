Rangers, Ducks in 'Advanced Discussions' for Potential Chris Kreider Trade
The New York Rangers are reportedly in advanced discussions over a possible trade that would send veteran winger Chris Kreider to the Anaheim Ducks, according to a Tuesday evening report from NHL insider Frank Seravalli.
Seravalli reports that there is no deal finalized as of yet, but there is mutual interest between the two sides and they were discussing the framework of a trade on Tuesday.
Kreider, 34, has played his entire 13-year NHL career with the Rangers. He, much like the rest of the team, had a bit of a down year in 2024-25, scoring just 22 goals—his fewest in a standard length season since 2017-18—and recording 30 points, which is the fewest in any season of his career excluding the shortened 2020-21 campaign.
Kreider has two years remaining on his contract, after which he'll hit unrestricted free agency at age 36. He's due to make $6.5 million in each of the next two years, so New York would be freeing up some valuable and significant cap space if they are able to get the deal over the line.
Seravalli indicates a deal could potentially come to fruition as early as Wednesday. If it does get done, it would be the second time in less than a year that the Ducks and Rangers agreed to a trade. During the 2024-25 season, New York sent its captain, Jacob Trouba, to Anaheim in exchange Urho Vaakanaien and a 2025 fourth-round pick.
Across 883 games in his career, Kreider has 582 points including 326 goals. He's just three years removed from a sensational 52-goal campaign in 2021-22, when he made one of his two All-Star appearances.