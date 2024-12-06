SI

Rangers Make Igor Shesterkin NHL's Highest-Paid Goalie With Eight-Year Extension

The New York netminder is in for a massive payday.

Patrick Andres

Igor Shesterkin during the Rangers' 3–1 loss to the Flyers on Nov. 29, 2024.
Igor Shesterkin during the Rangers' 3–1 loss to the Flyers on Nov. 29, 2024. / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

In the wake of six highly successful seasons, it appears the New York Rangers will be keeping goalie Igor Shesterkin around for the foreseeable future.

Shesterkin has agreed to an eight-year contract extension with the Rangers, according to a Friday afternoon report from ESPN's Emily Kaplan and Kevin Weekes. The deal is reportedly worth between $11.5 million and 12 million annually, and would make Shesterkin the highest-paid goaltender in the NHL.

The extension ends months of speculation surrounding Shesterkin's future (he had been due to become a free agent after the 2025 season), and provides a glimmer of hope for a New York team in the throes of a ho-hum 13-10-1 start.

Since debuting in the NHL during the 2020 season, Shesterkin has been one of the most reliable goalies in hockey. He won the Vezina Trophy in 2022 and finished in the award's top 10 in 2023 and 2024.

Even with a career high goals-against average of 3.05 in '25, Shesterkin's four goalie point shares rank fifth in the NHL.

More of the Latest Sports News

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NHL