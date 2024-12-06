Rangers Make Igor Shesterkin NHL's Highest-Paid Goalie With Eight-Year Extension
In the wake of six highly successful seasons, it appears the New York Rangers will be keeping goalie Igor Shesterkin around for the foreseeable future.
Shesterkin has agreed to an eight-year contract extension with the Rangers, according to a Friday afternoon report from ESPN's Emily Kaplan and Kevin Weekes. The deal is reportedly worth between $11.5 million and 12 million annually, and would make Shesterkin the highest-paid goaltender in the NHL.
The extension ends months of speculation surrounding Shesterkin's future (he had been due to become a free agent after the 2025 season), and provides a glimmer of hope for a New York team in the throes of a ho-hum 13-10-1 start.
Since debuting in the NHL during the 2020 season, Shesterkin has been one of the most reliable goalies in hockey. He won the Vezina Trophy in 2022 and finished in the award's top 10 in 2023 and 2024.
Even with a career high goals-against average of 3.05 in '25, Shesterkin's four goalie point shares rank fifth in the NHL.