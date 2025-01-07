Rangers Reportedly Offered Eye-Opening One-for-One Trade to Canucks for J.T. Miller
The New York Rangers are desperately looking to turn things around amid a season gone wrong, and one area they're hoping to address is the center position.
One name they've been linked to ahead of the 2025 NHL trade deadline is Vancouver Canucks star J.T. Miller, who could potentially be available on the market after reports of a fractured relationship between himself and Canucks cornerstone Elias Pettersson.
In fact, according to Josh Yohe of The Athletic, the Rangers reportedly reached out to Vancouver with an offer to acquire Miller in a one-for-one swap that would've sent Mika Zibanejad to the Canucks. Vancouver declined those advances, per Yohe.
It's not clear precisely when this trade was discussed between the two sides, but it seems the Canucks weren't interested in the struggling Zibanejad, who's in the midst of a disappointing campaign.
Zibanejad, 31, is on pace for just 50 points this season, which would be his lowest scoring output since the 2017-18 season. He's had at least 72 points every year since then, excluding the shortened campaign in 2020-21 when he had 50 points in 56 games. Despite his struggles this year, he's only two seasons away from setting career highs with 39 goals and 91 points in 2022-23.
It remains possible that the Rangers are in play for Miller. With the trade deadline set for March 7, they'll have a couple of months to try to make things work and reach an agreement with the Canucks. Of course, they'll likely want to get something done sooner than later given their recent struggles which see them sit seventh place in the Metro division.
Miller, 31, has 29 points in as many games this season. He has plenty of familiarity with the Rangers organization after he was drafted by the team in 2011. He played six seasons for the franchise from 2012 to 2018.
The proposal of a straight swap of Zibanejad and Miller wasn't enticing for Vancouver, but it's possible the Rangers come back with an improved offer in order to get a deal done.