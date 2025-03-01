Rangers Trade Ryan Lindgren, Jimmy Vesey to Avalanche in Five-Player Swap
The Colorado Avalanche acquired a big boost ahead of the NHL trade deadline.
The Avalanche announced Saturday they traded defenseman Calvin de Haan, forward Juuso Parssinen and two draft picks to the New York Rangers in exchange for defenseman Ryan Lindgren, forward Jimmy Vesey and the rights to defenseman Hank Kempf.
The Rangers acquired a second-round pick and fourth-round pick for the upcoming 2025 draft in the deal. New York also will retain 50% of Lindgren's salary for the rest of the season.
Lindgren, who has spent his entire seven-year playing career with the Rangers, is the headliner of the trade. In 54 games this season, he has collected 19 points (two goals, 17 assists) while logging a +1 in plus/minus rating. Lindgren is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.
Vesey, 31, provides the Avalanche with some added depth to their group of forwards. He registered six points this season (four goals, two assists) while averaging 10:40 on the ice for the Rangers across 33 games.
The 33-year-old de Haan logged seven assists in 44 games for Colorado this season. Like Lindgren, he will become an unrestricted free agent this summer.
Colorado currently occupies one of the two wild-card spots in the Western Conference with 72 points through 61 games. The Rangers are on the outside looking in at the Eastern Conference picture, four points behind the final wild-card spot with 23 games to play.
The NHL trade deadline is set for March 7 at 3 p.m. ET.