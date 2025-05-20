Ranking the Possible Stanley Cup Final Matchups by Watchability
With the stage set for each of the conference finals, just four teams remain in contention for the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals; the Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers, Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers. As such, there are four remaining possible matchups that could potentially make up this year's Stanley Cup Final.
The Stars and Oilers will look to win the West, marking the second straight season in which these two teams met in the conference finals. Last year, Edmonton advanced to the Stanley Cup Final after emerging victorious in a six-game series. As for the East, the Panthers have clinched their third straight trip to the conference finals where they'll face a Hurricanes team they swept in this very round in 2023.
With just four possible Stanley Cup Final matchups left, we're going to explore which ones would provide the most intrigue based on their watchability for fans.
4. Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers
Two very capable teams with entertaining play styles, yet still, the prospective matchup between the Panthers and the Stars would come in last among the remaining four possible Stanley Cup Final matchups.
There's not a lot of history between the two sides, and although pitting them against one another for a championship showdown would be highly entertaining, there are simply more intriguing matchups to be enjoyed.
The idea of the red-hot Mikko Rantanen playing for his third team this season and taking down the reigning champions would be quite the storyline in and of itself. But overall, there's not much more than the product on the ice that would captivate audiences when it comes to a Stars-Panthers showdown in the Stanley Cup Final.
3. Carolina Hurricanes vs. Edmonton Oilers
The play styles of these two teams could not be more different. That could present a rather intriguing showdown between the fast-paced, high-octane Edmonton offense and the physical style of play the Hurricanes use to wear down their opponents. A battle between the league's most prolific offense in the Oilers and its most stalwart defense in the Hurricanes would truly test the limits of both franchises.
These teams met in the 2006 Stanley Cup Final, a series which was won by the 'Canes. This showdown would give the Oilers an opportunity to exact their revenge and finally hoist Lord Stanley's Cup for the first time since 1990.
Additionally, with former Oilers draftee Taylor Hall now playing for the Hurricanes and former Carolina draft selection Jeff Skinner playing in Edmonton, it would present a unique opportunity for some veteran forwards to win a Cup against the very teams that drafted them.
2. Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers
The very same matchup that needed seven games to reach its conclusion in 2024––despite the Panthers jumping out to an early 3–0 series lead––an Oilers-Panthers rematch would bring plenty of fireworks for NHL fans.
Last year's showdown was electric, particularly in the last four games of the series, as Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl put forth their best efforts to erase the early deficit during their first appearance in a Stanley Cup Final. The Panthers achieved their first Cup title in franchise history and defending their title against the same team they beat last year would be quite the statement from the organization.
After failing to pull off the miracle comeback last season, McDavid & Co. would be out for revenge this year. With plenty of talent on both sides, this rematch would be must-watch TV.
1. Carolina Hurricanes vs. Dallas Stars
This series would largely revolve around Mikko Rantanen, who was traded from Carolina to Dallas at the trade deadline (after being acquired by the Hurricanes in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche earlier in the season).
Rantanen already sent the Avs packing in the first round after his heroics in the final three games of the series, during which he racked up five goals and 11 points. Now, he could look to take down another one of his former teams in the Canes on the NHL's biggest stage.
Rantanen leads the playoffs with nine goals and 19 points, but Carolina's Andrei Svechnikov isn't far behind with eight goals in his own right. Watching the two sharpshooters battle it out for the postseason goals lead would be nothing short of enthralling.
The Stars last won a Stanley Cup in 1999, and the Hurricanes are without a title since 2006. Both teams would be desperate to end their respective droughts which could lead to a truly prolific series.