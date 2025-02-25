Red Wings Lose Veteran Forward to Season-Ending Injury
The Detroit Red Wings suffered a bit of a blow to their Stanley Cup Playoffs pursuit.
Veteran center Andrew Copp is expected to miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season after undergoing surgery to repair his left pectoral tendon. The procedure will require a recovery period of four to six months, meaning Copp should be ready to return for the 2025-26 season.
Copp, 30, has 23 points in 56 games this season, his third year in Detroit. He's scored 10 goals and owns a plus/minus of +4.
The Red Wings sit in fourth place in the Atlantic Division, right in the thick of a crowded Eastern Conference playoff race, with 64 points in 57 games.
With Copp likely headed to LTIR, plus the team's decision to trade Ville Husso to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday, Detroit could potentially open up significant cap space with which to make a trade ahead of the March 7 deadline. Copp earns $5.625 million per season, while the move to offload Husso freed up an additional $3.6 million.