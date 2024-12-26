Red Wings Make Coaching Change Amid Abysmal First Half of Season
The Detroit Red Wings are making some significant changes to the coaching staff as their struggles continue to mount. Most notably, head coach Derek Lalonde has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately, the GM Steve Yzerman announced in a statement Thursday.
Assistant coach Bob Boughner was also fired Thursday, per the team announcement. Replacing the Red Wings' ousted coaching tandem will be new head coach Todd McLellan as well as Trent Yawney, who was hired as an assistant.
McLellan, who was named the 29th head coach in Detroit's franchise history, was signed to a multi-year contract. The Red Wings are the fourth NHL franchise he'll have coached, having previously manned the bench for the San Jose Sharks (2008-15), Edmonton Oilers (2015-19) and Los Angeles Kings (2019-24). He was fired by the Kings in February and replaced by Jim Hiller.
McLellan inherits a massively underperforming Red Wings side that is on pace to miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the ninth consecutive season, the second longest streak in the NHL. In 2024-25, Detroit has limped to a 13–17–4 record through its first 34 games. Their 30 points are second fewest in the Eastern Conference and fifth fewest in the entire league, and the team owns a goal differential of -23, tied for second worst in the NHL.
Detroit has lost three straight games, including two to against the Montreal Canadiens. During that span, they've surrendered 13 goals and scored just four. McLellan's first game in charge will come Friday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.