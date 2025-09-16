Red Wings Unveil Awesome Vintage Uniforms for 100th Season
The Red Wings will step onto the ice for the organization's 100th season this year. A whole century of Hockeytown requires plenty of mementos to honor the occasion, and clearly, the franchise understood the assignment.
Detroit is throwing it all the way back with their new centennial uniform that they revealed Monday. The franchise was initially named the Detroit Cougars from 1926 to '30 and then the Detroit Falcons from '30 to '32 before they became the Red Wings. The new centennial uniform includes the first chain-stitched Winged Wheel which the team wore when they first became the Red Wings until '48.
The striping is even an homage to their days as the Falcons. Plus, the off-white logos, striping and old-school gloves give the uniforms all the vintage vibes. Check out Detroit's new beauties below:
The Wings will wear matte red helmets for the first time which include a vintage logo of their sponsor, Meijer. They even added an old-school CCM logo too. You have to applaud this attention to detail:
According to the team, the Red Wings will wear their centennial uniform for more than a dozen home games over next season. They will rock the uniforms in their first two home games which happen to both be against Original Six opponents: first the Canadiens, then the Maple Leafs.