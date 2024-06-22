Replay Review Wipes Off Crucial Panthers Goal in Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final
The Florida Panthers finally had an answer for the red-hot Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Until they didn't.
The Oilers, who have staged a dramatic comeback in the best-of-seven series and are hoping to force a Game 7 with a win Friday night, went up 2–0 in Game 6 on a goal by Adam Henrique just 46 seconds into the second period.
Florida appeared to fire back by netting one of its own, with Aleksander Barkov lighting the lamp just five seconds of game time later. But Oilers coach Kris Noblauch rolled the dice and challenged the call—and won. The Panthers were ruled offsides before Barkob scored. No goal.
"After video review, at 19:09, the player was offside," the referee said. "No goal."
The sellout crowd at Rogers Place roared in approval.
Edmonton didn't stop there, either, adding one more goal before the second period concluded to take a 3–0 advantage.
If the Oilers hang on, a winner-take-all Game 7 will be played Monday at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. Edmonton would have a chance to become the fifth team in NHL history to come back from a 3–0 series deficit—and the first in the Stanley Cup Final since the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1942.