Sabres Allowed to Score Goal While Injured Avalanche Goalie Lies Crumpled Up in Net
The Colorado Avalanche beat the Buffalo Sabres 6–5 in overtime on Thursday night. Colorado forced overtime by scoring twice in the final three minutes after losing their starting goalie to injury early in the period.
Buffalo's Zach Benson got tangled up with Colorado's Parker Kelly early in the third and went down in the crease, landing on the back of goalie Scott Wedgewood's right leg. Wedgewood immediately went down and ended up curled up on his back inside the net.
While Wedgewood was down one of the officials skated over and looked down at the injured player as Benson brough the puck around the back of the net and put it in the goal with no resistence. As he skated away to celebrate a teammate had to step in to protect him from defenseman Samuel Girard. That's when a big scuffle broke out.
Wedgewood was eventually helped off the ice, but didn't put any pressure on his injured right leg. While the goal counted, no one could understand why the play wasn't blown dead with the goalie so clearly hurt.
According to coach Jared Bednar, Wedgwood, who was wearing a boot after the game, will "miss some time."