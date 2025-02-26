Sabres Announcer Broadcasts from Nosebleeds After Getting Hit in Face With Puck
Buffalo Sabres rink-side reporter Rob Ray was struck above the eye with a puck last weekend during the broadcast of the team's game vs. the New York Rangers. After immediately belting out an NSFW reaction, he shook it off and was ultimately okay.
This was, however, the second time in as many seasons that Ray has taken an errant puck to the face. So on Tuesday, he took matters into his own hands.
Instead of working from his usual spot between the benches for Buffalo's mid-week game against the Anaheim Ducks, Ray decided to settle in all the way up in the nosebleeds of the KeyBank Center.
Here's a look:
That's one way to stay safe.
Perhaps having the former NHLer-turned-broadcaster's analysis come from the last row is good luck for the Sabres, who erased a two-goal deficit in the third period to take down the Ducks 3-2.