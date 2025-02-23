Sabres Broadcaster Has NSFW Reaction After Hockey Puck Hits Him in Face Yet Again
If Buffalo Sabres commentator Rob Ray had a nickel for every time he was hit in the face with a hockey puck while working a game, he'd have two nickels. Which isn't a lot, but it's weird that it happened twice.
For the second time in just over a year, the last being a Sabres-Arizona Coyotes game in December 2023, Ray has taken an errant puck to the face, this time during the Sabres-New York Rangers game on Saturday afternoon.
With just over two minutes left in the first period, a Rangers player hit the puck slightly up in the air only to accidentally hit Ray, standing just outside the rink, in the face. The broadcaster is in the middle of commentating when you hear him say, "Ah, f--!"
Another announcer then adds: "And Rayzor just took another one," referring to Ray's league nickname and presumably his first puck-related incident. "And that was a rocket. Doctors checking Rayzor out very quickly. That was close to the eye."
Dabbing his forehead with a towel, the former NHL player then seems to dismiss the attention from concerned Sabres and team staff and prepares to get right back to it, just as he did the last time this happened.
At this rate, he should start wearing a helmet. Safety first!