Sabres Forward Drawing Trade Interest From Multiple Contending NHL Teams
The NHL trade deadline is still roughly a month away, but rumors have begun to heat up ahead of the 4-Nations Face-Off later this month.
One notable name has been floated in trade rumors of late. As the Buffalo Sabres look to move forward from yet another underwhelming season, it appears that young forward Dylan Cozens could potentially be on the move.
According to NHL insider Kevin Weekes, the Sabres have received interest in Cozens from multiple contending teams, including the Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings, Calgary Flames and Montreal Canadiens. All of those teams are fighting to make the playoffs, and the right-handed center could be a major addition toward their respective postseason pushes.
Cozens is certainly an intriguing asset. He's struggled to build upon his breakout season in 2022-23 during which he registered 68 points in 81 games and secured a lucrative seven-year contract worth $49.7 million. He's since recorded a total of 73 points in 132 games over the past two seasons, including 26 points in 2024-25.
If traded for, he'd still have five seasons left on his contract at an average annual value of $7.1 million, meaning it would be far from a rental situation. It's possible teams feel a change of scenery could enable him to get back into the form he displayed just a few seasons ago.
Buffalo sits in dead last in the Atlantic Division and will likely be sellers at the trade deadline as it looks toward the future. Cozens, still only 23, could be a valuable addition to teams looking to buff up the roster at the deadline.