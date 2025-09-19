SI

Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin Details His Fiancee's Alarming Recent Health Scare

The Buffalo star went public with the harrowing affair through a team statement Friday.

Rasmus Dahlin's fiancee, Carolina Matovac, has had a difficult year.
Rasmus Dahlin's fiancee, Carolina Matovac, has had a difficult year. / Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images
On Friday, Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin took to social media via a team statement to share his fiancee's frightening recent health scare.

While on vacation with Dahlin, Carolina Matovac began feeling ill. Doctors determined that her heart was suddenly in the process of failing, and she underwent an emergency heart transplant in France several weeks later.

"Without the incredible commitment, expertise, care, and sensitivity of all the people who treated Carolina, we would not be in the position that we are in today, with Carolina recovering well and on the path to a full recovery," Dahlin wrote.

Per Dahlin, Matovac remains in France recovering. The Lidkoping, Sweden native profusely thanked the medical professionals that treated Matovac and spotlighted "the importance of CPR treatment, CPR training, organ donation, and heart-related issues."

Dahlin, 25, is entering his eighth season with Buffalo. The Sabres are scheduled to open their season on Oct. 9 against the Rangers.

