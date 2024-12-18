SI

Sabres Had Saddest Response to Fan on Social Media After Team’s 11th Straight Loss

Buffalo's 6-1 loss to Montreal on Tuesday night had their social media admin feeling some type of way.

Mike Kadlick

The Sabres have now lost 11 in a row.
The Sabres have now lost 11 in a row. / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
After their 11th straight loss on Tuesday night that put them at 11-17-4 on the season, the Buffalo Sabres social media admin had a hilarious—and sad—response to a fan.

In response to their X (formerly Twitter) account's final score graphic after the loss, a fan asked: "admin you doing okay?" Here was their answer:

Sigh.

Buffalo had actually put up a decent start to their 2024 campaign, sitting above .500 at 11-9-1 in late November. Since then, however, it's been dreadful. Not only have they lost 11 straight, but they've been outscored 45-24 since their last win and have been outscored by 2+ goals in every game over the last week-plus.

With a few days to recoup, the Sabres return home to Buffalo on Friday to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs before heading to Boston on Saturday to take on the Bruins.

Here's to hoping admin has some better scores to tweet about over the weekend.

